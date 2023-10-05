Colorado weather: The coldest temps of the season so far before weekend

Cooling continues for Colorado with a mostly dry cold front pushing through into Friday

Our Colorado cooldown continues to roll on with another surge of cooler air dropping in from Wyoming. This will be bringing the coldest temperatures that the eastern plains has had so far this Fall.

This will most temps by about 5 degrees Today over Northern Colorado and about 10 degrees cooler on Friday.

There is not a lot of moisture with the front so other than a few clouds and breezy conditions the only big change is the temperature drop.

Morning lows on Friday morning and Saturday morning around the Denver metro area will be dropping into the upper 30s.

There are watches and warnings in place for several areas of the state for Friday morning and Saturday morning.

This includes the San Luis Valley and extreme eastern Colorado along the Kansas state line were low temperatures may drop just below freezing.

Over the weekend warmer daytime temperatures work back in with a high pressure ridge that locks in through Tuesday.

By the middle of next week another cold front rolls through with a chance for rain in he Denver metro area across the plains. Accumulating snow is possible in the mountains with this system coming through.