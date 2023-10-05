Watch CBS News
Colorado weather: The coldest temps of the season so far before weekend

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Cooling continues for Colorado with a mostly dry cold front pushing through into Friday
Cooling continues for Colorado with a mostly dry cold front pushing through into Friday 03:11

Our Colorado cooldown continues to roll on with another surge of cooler air dropping in from Wyoming. This will be bringing the coldest temperatures that the eastern plains has had so far this Fall.

kcnc-2023.png

This will most temps by about 5 degrees Today over Northern Colorado and about 10 degrees cooler on Friday. 

fr-today-highs.png

There is not a lot of moisture with the front so other than a few clouds and breezy conditions the only big change is the temperature drop.

co-today-highs.png

Morning lows on Friday morning and Saturday morning around the Denver metro area will be dropping into the upper 30s. 

co-tonight-lows.png
co-day-2-lows.png

There are watches and warnings in place for several areas of the state for Friday morning and Saturday morning.

freeze-watch.png

 This includes the San Luis Valley and extreme eastern Colorado along the Kansas state line were low temperatures may drop just below freezing.

freeze-warning.png

Over the weekend warmer daytime temperatures work back in with a high pressure ridge that locks in through Tuesday. 

jet-stream-wind-speeds-forecast2.png

By the middle of next week another cold front rolls through with a chance for rain in he Denver metro area across the plains. Accumulating snow is possible in the mountains with this system coming through.

jet-stream-wind-speeds-forecast3.png
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 10:13 AM

