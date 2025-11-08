Cold front brings cooler temperatures, high winds to Colorado on Saturday

A cold front pushed through Colorado overnight and will keep our high temperatures this afternoon a little cooler than Friday. Expect high temperatures in the mid- to upper-50s for the Front Range. Saturday will be windy, especially on the Eastern Plains, where gusts could top out near 50 mph. The mountains will also be windy on Saturday.

CBS

Sunday will be even cooler with metro highs in the upper 40s. Be prepared for a very frigid start to your Sunday morning. The Eastern Plains could see lows in the teens, with the Denver metro area starting off the day in the low 20s. While the arctic blast to our east will drop temperatures somewhat, we will not get any moisture.

CBS

It's a quick shot of the cooler weather. As we head into the workweek, temperatures warm back into the 60s and 70s. We could even see record highs during the week.