City of Boulder loses lawsuit to nonprofit ACLU over "Blanket Ban"

The City of Boulder has lost a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union because of its camping ban.

The nonprofit sued saying the ban of people experiencing homelessness is against the state's constitution on cruel and unusual punishment.

UPDATE: A Boulder district court judge denied Boulder’s motion to dismiss our lawsuit. It now moves forward.



In the lawsuit, we’re arguing that the state constitution prohibits police from enforcing the “camping ban” against unhoused people unable to access indoor shelter. — ACLU of Colorado (@ACLUofColorado) February 24, 2023

ACLU claimed the city would forbid people from living and sleeping outside without any protective cover besides clothing. It specifically pointed at the ordinance that didn't allow people to sleep under blankets.

A judge on Friday upheld part of the lawsuit, saying the "Blanket Ban" was in violation of the state law. The judge says the blanket ban could be interpreted as a way to essentially criminalize the status of homelessness.

The City of Boulder has yet to respond.