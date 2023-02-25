City of Boulder loses lawsuit to nonprofit ACLU over "Blanket Ban"
The City of Boulder has lost a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union because of its camping ban.
The nonprofit sued saying the ban of people experiencing homelessness is against the state's constitution on cruel and unusual punishment.
ACLU claimed the city would forbid people from living and sleeping outside without any protective cover besides clothing. It specifically pointed at the ordinance that didn't allow people to sleep under blankets.
A judge on Friday upheld part of the lawsuit, saying the "Blanket Ban" was in violation of the state law. The judge says the blanket ban could be interpreted as a way to essentially criminalize the status of homelessness.
The City of Boulder has yet to respond.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.