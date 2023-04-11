Watch CBS News
City of Aurora takes new approach in hiring lifeguards during critical shortage

With the summer season approaching, the City of Aurora is taking a new approach in hiring brand new lifeguards during a critical shortage. 

The city is working to hire lifeguards of all backgrounds ahead of summer, while lowering the age requirement and offering additional benefits to workers. 

Last year, the city had a massive shortage of guards to patrol the community pools. 

So, Aurora is welcoming individuals 15 and older to put in an application, while offering $17.50 per hour and flexible schedules. 

The city says each individual will be paid for training, while receiving their license and certification during the onboarding process. 

