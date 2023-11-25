Cherry Hills Village police search for suspect accused of burglarizing homes in Cherry Ridge subdivision
Investigators in Cherry Creek are searching for a suspect after receiving a report of multiple homes being burglarized in the area of Cherry Ridge subdivision, leading to a shelter-in-place.
The Cherry Hills Village Police Department says on Wednesday residents were ordered to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity following reports of a burglar in the area.
After the shelter-in-place was lifted around 4:37 p.m. the same evening, officers remained in the area and used a drone to search for the burglar suspect.
Investigators describe the suspect as a white male, blue or dark jacket with a black hoodie, black gloves, a dark baseball hat, and wore facial coverings. They also say he had on light-colored blue jeans and brown shoes.
Residents in the area are asked to dial 911 if they se any suspicious activity.
