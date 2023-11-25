Cherry Hills Village police search for suspect accused of burglarizing homes in Cherry Ridge subdivision

Investigators in Cherry Creek are searching for a suspect after receiving a report of multiple homes being burglarized in the area of Cherry Ridge subdivision, leading to a shelter-in-place.

Investigators in Cherry Creek are searching for a suspect after receiving a report of multiple homes being burglarized in the area of Cherry Ridge subdivision, leading to a shelter-in-place on Thanksgiving Day. Cherry Creek Police Department

The Cherry Hills Village Police Department says on Wednesday residents were ordered to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity following reports of a burglar in the area.

After the shelter-in-place was lifted around 4:37 p.m. the same evening, officers remained in the area and used a drone to search for the burglar suspect.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white male, blue or dark jacket with a black hoodie, black gloves, a dark baseball hat, and wore facial coverings. They also say he had on light-colored blue jeans and brown shoes.

Residents in the area are asked to dial 911 if they se any suspicious activity.