Search takes place on Colorado lake for missing paddleboarder

Water rescue crews in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area are searching for a man who went missing while he was paddleboarding. That's according to officials from South Metro Fire and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who said divers and boat teams are involved in the search.

South Metro Fire

The man went missing late Monday afternoon at Chatfield Reservoir, located in Chatfield State Park. He was near the swim beach when it happened.

He was described as being a 30 year old and he has not been identified.

South Metro Fire said the paddleboard the man had been using was found.