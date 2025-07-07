Watch CBS News
Search takes place on Colorado lake for missing paddleboarder

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Water rescue crews in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area are searching for a man who went missing while he was paddleboarding. That's according to officials from South Metro Fire and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who said divers and boat teams are involved in the search.  

The man went missing late Monday afternoon at Chatfield Reservoir, located in Chatfield State Park. He was near the swim beach when it happened.

He was described as being a 30 year old and he has not been identified.

South Metro Fire said the paddleboard the man had been using was found.

