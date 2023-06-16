Celebrate Juneteenth in Colorado

Colorado has plenty of ways to enjoy Juneteenth. Juneteenth celebrates the day when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned of their freedom.

Denver

Check out Denver's Juneteenth music festival on June 17th and 18th in the Five Points neighborhood. Don't miss the parade on Saturday and live musical performances.

Website: https://www.juneteenthmusicfestival.com

Aurora

Stanley Marketplace is hosting Juneteenth + Pride on Monday, June 19th. There will be food, games, dancing and music.

Website: https://stanleymarketplace.com/events/juneteenth/

Colorado Springs

The Southern Colorado Juneteenth festival is happening in Colorado Springs. It is June 16-18 at America the Beautiful Park. It includes a car show and health fair.

Website: https://www.csjuneteenthfestival.com

Greeley

University of Northern Colorado is hosting Juneteenth: A Family Reunion. It will be Saturday, June 17th at Gunter Green and Gym. There will be games and bbq. It is free. Everyone is invited.

Website: https://www.unco.edu/marcus-garvey-cultural-center/junteenth.aspx

Boulder

Boulder has a number of Juneteenth celebrations that last until Wednesday, June 21st. It includes poetry open mic and a free masterclass for young writers.

Website: https://bouldercolorado.gov/services/juneteenth