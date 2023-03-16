CDOT identifies Colfax intersection as crash hot spot

The foot traffic at Colfax Avenue and Moline Street is near constant in steady competition with those driving through the area.

"It's always crazy its always hectic here it's always fast paced," Tony Guzma said after crossing Colfax.

The two making for a dangerous combination resulting in crash after crash.

"They took the whole bus stop out twice," Katherine Wollfolk said about what she seen at the intersection.

One of those on January 24th left two people pinned inside one of those bus stops, the very next week a 15-year-old was hit and killed crossing the street in the same area.

"The fax is wild, it's just wild," Demetrius Buckingham who lives in the area said.

According to a new study from the Colorado Department of Transportation looking at bike and pedestrian safety.

The section of roadway from Colfax Ave. and Moline St, to Peoria St. topped the list of crash hot spots in the metro area.

"You could get hit just standing right here and someone's driving reckless," Buckingham said.

The CDOT report found several of the crashes happened when pedestrians were crossing mid roadway.

They have identified several safety improvements that could help including increased lighting and additional crosswalks to shortening the crossing distance from one side of Colfax Ave. to the other with raised medians.

Some of the fixes are already in the works, like adding more of a landscape buffer between the roadway and sidewalk.

For those who live and work in the area they are changes that can't come soon enough.

"You just stand in the middle and hope not to get hit," Guzma said.

|View the report from the Colorado Department of Transportation|