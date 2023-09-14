Watch CBS News
CBS News Colorado anchors wear purple for anchor Kelly Werthmann's sister ahead of brain surgery

First at 4 anchors wear purple for Abby
You may have noticed CBS News Colorado anchors all wearing the purple Wednesday. This was for our weekend anchor and reporter Kelly Werthmann.

Her sister Abby has epilepsy and had brain surgery earlier in the day.

Kelly asked people to wear purple for Abby, as it's her favorite color.

Kelly said the 6-hour surgery was successful and that the neurosurgeon said it went well.

She adds that she is grateful for all the support. If you want to send her well wishes, you can reach out to Kelly on Twitter or email her here.

