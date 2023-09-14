CBS News Colorado anchors wear purple for anchor Kelly Werthmann's sister ahead of brain surgery

First at 4 anchors wear purple for Abby

You may have noticed CBS News Colorado anchors all wearing the purple Wednesday. This was for our weekend anchor and reporter Kelly Werthmann.

Her sister Abby has epilepsy and had brain surgery earlier in the day.

You won’t see me on @CBSNewsColorado for awhile & this beautiful girl is the reason why. 💜



Abby is my incredible & brave 16-year-old sister, and she’s having brain surgery tomorrow. She has severe drug-resistant epilepsy & suffers dozens of seizures 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙙𝙖𝙮. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/I0KvUkiUIg — Kelly Werthmann (@Kelly_OnTV) September 12, 2023

Kelly asked people to wear purple for Abby, as it's her favorite color.

Kelly said the 6-hour surgery was successful and that the neurosurgeon said it went well.

UPDATE: After 6 hours in the operating room, Abby is now out of surgery & her neurosurgeon says it went well! 🙌🏼💜 It’ll still be another hour or so before our family can see her… but we are all SO VERY grateful for everyone’s kindness, prayers & support! 🫶🏻 Abby is a warrior! https://t.co/9Ln6DuSsZ8 — Kelly Werthmann (@Kelly_OnTV) September 13, 2023

She adds that she is grateful for all the support. If you want to send her well wishes, you can reach out to Kelly on Twitter or email her here.