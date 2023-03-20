CBS Colorado and Raise the Future present A Day for Wednesday's Child on April 12

CBS

All day on April 12, CBS Colorado and Raise the Future are celebrating A Day for Wednesday's Child. It's one of our TV station's favorite days of the year.

To donate call 303-755-3975, text DWC2023 to 71777 or make an online donation.

The day is a chance to highlight adoption success stories in Colorado and the need for more caring adults.

Raise the Future provides comprehensive help for families who are caring for youth in foster care: for kids who have experienced trauma, whose formative relationships were not healthy -- there is TBRI (trust based relational intervention). That is practical ways to recreate the development they didn't get as babies.

You can learn more about how Raise the Future uses TBRI to help families visit their website.

Learn more about Wednesday's Child here.