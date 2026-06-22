California junior bugle corps bus catches fire on I-25 in Northern Colorado

A California-based junior bugle corps on tour came to a stop on Monday when their bus caught fire on I-25 in Northern Colorado.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority says they were called to the scene of a commercial bus fire around 3:15 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found 1/3 of the bus already burning. The fire department says the fire began at the driver's side rear wheels, then spread up the side of the bus and entered the passenger compartment.

Caleb Foster

They believe the fire may have been caused by a brake malfunction.

The Blue Devils Drum & Bugle Corps performed on Sunday in Laramie, Wyo., and were headed to Colorado for a performance later this week. The bus was one of two vehicles the team was using while on tour.

Authorities said the 30 people aboard the bus were safely evacuated and no one was injured. The team's equipment was being hauled in another vehicle and was not damaged.

CBS

"Earlier today, one of the charter buses transporting our members from Laramie to their scheduled free day experienced a tire fire," the team said in a Facebook post. "The bus was safely pulled over, and everyone exited without injury. Our staff and admin team are on location, and a replacement bus is on its way. The safety of our members, staff, and volunteers is always our top priority. We're thankful for the quick response from the driver and emergency personnel, and most importantly, that everyone is safe.

The team's next performance is scheduled to take place at Drums Along the Rockies in Fort Collins this weekend.

The right lane of I-25 southbound remains closed while authorities investigate and clear the scene.