Businesses in Colorado take a hit during power outages, high winds

As intense winds swept through Colorado, Xcel Energy opted to shut off power to areas across the state that were at a higher risk for wildfires. Some areas lost power for multiple days, affecting many local businesses at the height of the holiday season.

On a Friday night the week before Christmas, downtown Golden should be packed. But the shops and restaurants were closed down, and holiday shoppers and diners were nowhere to be found. A restaurant working to save its food and a coffee shop washing dishes with a headlamp were the sights earlier in the day.

Windows remain dark and streets are mostly empty as power outage in downtown Golden continues CBS

In Golden, everyone is adapting the best they can. But sometimes the simplest thing you can do is open your doors and hope people will come in.

It's the 14th holiday season for the Red Wagon gift shop in the heart of downtown Golden. Although the lights were off and the credit card machine wasn't working, the shop remained open. Owner Susan Lusk said her business relies on holiday shoppers.

"Usually this is the week that we do our biggest sales of the year," said Lusk.

As the clock continues to tick, the days before Christmas are running out. Lusk said the bad weather will put a dent in the shop's profits this year.

"December will probably be about 20% less than what it normally is just because of this week," she added.

Susan Lusk shows merchandise inside the Red Wagon gift shop CBS

But Lusk is hopeful the community will show up to shop when the power returns.

"Everybody really wants small businesses to succeed," said Lusk. "I think they'll be back en force."

In a nearby neighborhood, Golden resident Casey Brown and his family are adapting as well.

"I'm able to plug in this little adapter from Best Buy and plug in an extension cord," said Brown, who can run power from his electric vehicle to fuel life's little luxuries.

The Browns sent an email out to their neighbors with an open invitation to come over for a cup of coffee or a charge. While the community is trying to adapt, they're also trying to support each other in the meantime.

"We do feel a little guilty," said Brown. "We'd love to help our neighbors, though, if anyone needs some help. But we know it's been hard."