Broncos receiver Tim Patrick goes down with knee injury

One year after tearing ligaments in his right knee during training camp and missing the entire 2022 season, Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off the field Monday after hurting his other leg.

CBS News Colorado's Romi Bean described what happened most recently in a social media post: "Today he injured his left leg in a non-contact injury coming off the line. Looked like trainers were checking his lower leg/ankle area. He was carted off and needed crutches to get into the facility."

Patrick underwent surgery to repair the ACL in his right knee after collapsing while running a route on Aug. 2 last year.

Patrick signed a new three-year deal with the team during the 2021 season. The Broncos also signed an extension with wide receiver Courtland Sutton at the same time.

Another wide receiver, KJ Hamler, has been injured each of the past two years.

Tim Patrick is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles, according to @AdamSchefter.



Absolutely devastating news. — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) July 31, 2023

Denver kicked off its 2023 training camp Friday. It is the first one with new head coach Sean Payton and the team's new ownership.

Patrick was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens in May 2017. He joined the Broncos practice squad in October of that year.