Brighton police seek help in locating suspect who assaulted ice cream truck driver

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Authorities in Brighton are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect who allegedly assaulted an ice cream truck driver on Aug. 31 at Benedict Park.

Brighton Police Department says that officers are trying to locate suspect Luis Antonio Hernandez, 20, for his alleged connection to the assault.

Luis Antonio Hernandez Brighton Police Department

According to the department, officers were dispatched to a park for a report of a robbery. Through investigation, officers learned that a 77-year-old ice cream truck driver had been robbed and assaulted after being struck in the face multiples times by the suspect.

It was reported that the victim received several facial lacerations and swelling from the assault. 

A warrant has been issued for Hernandez on second-degree assault against an at-risk adult and is described as a 5-foot-5, 135-pound Hispanic male with brown eyes and brown hair. His last reported location was to be New Mexico, according to authorities. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hernandez are to contact the Brighton Police Department tip line at 303-655-8740.

