Boulder family pleads for help finding 14-year-old Chloe Campbell, missing for 9 days

Jessica Knape and David Campbell say their daughter Chloe Campbell is the light of their world.

"She's got a really good sense of humor and she's full of life," says mother Jessica.

It's a light that has been missing for more than a week.

Missing 14-year-old Chloe Campbell. Boulder Police Department

They say on Sept. 30, Chloe went to the Boulder High School football game at the school. They say she was then seen on the Boulder Creek Trail soon after walking possibly intoxicated, but that's not all.

"She was described by eyewitnesses as being with two men. Older men. Too old to be in high school. One of whom was Asian and the other who had a beard," said Chloe's father David.

The parents started their search as soon as she didn't return home, hanging fliers around town. Eight days later, Boulder police joined the effort asking the community to help them find her.

David says neither he, Jessica nor Chloe's friends have had any confirmed contact with her this whole time.

"The communications that we've received through third parties that purport to be from Chloe originate in a Snapchat handle that we're not familiar with," said David. "It could be anybody."

The only proof that she is still alive they have gotten is an ominous picture from an anonymous source that doesn't exactly put their minds at ease.

"She looked injured and unwell," said David when describing the photo

They fear that she may be being held against her will, or even trafficked to another state. But no matter where she is they say they will do everything they can to bring her back.

"Chloe, honey... we love you so much. You are not in trouble," said her mother. "If you can come home please do and if you can't, we will not stop until we find you."

Boulder Police Department

Another difficult thing Chloe's parents and police have been dealing with is rumors and misinformation being spread. They have heard that Chloe was found, or living with family in Arizona and doesn't want to come home or even that she is dead. They say none of these things are true and to get real info from them you can visit findctb.org if you have any information that can help bring Chloe home call the Boulder Police Department.