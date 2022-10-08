Boulder police asking for help to find 14 year old

Boulder police are asking for help to find 14-year-old Chloe Campbell. She was last seen at the Boulder High football game on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Missing 14-year-old Chloe Campbell. Boulder Police Department

Initially police thought the teen has run away from home. Investigators have talked to Campbell's friends who appear to have been in contact with her. There have also been a few reported sightings of her in and around the Boulder area. However, no one in her family has spoken to her. Friends have received messages that they believe are from Campbell saying that she's with "family" in Arizona and doesn't want to return home. But, family members and police have not been able confirm that the messages are from Chloe, or that they are factual.

Boulder police say that this case does not meet the criteria to issue an Amber Alert. But, investigators are getting worried that Campbell may be in danger. It is believed that she has not access to money or her medication.

Boulder Police Department

Family members have posted a flyer around the Boulder area, and just want her safe return.