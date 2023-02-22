Shelter in place ordered for area of Boulder High School

A shelter in place was ordered for the area of Boulder High School in the response to an unconfirmed report of a possible active shooter on campus on Wednesday morning. Police tweeted at 9:40 a.m. that officers continued to clear the school and had not found any victims. They urged those at the school to continue to shelter in place.

We are still clearing the school but right now we have NOT found any victims. Please continue to shelter in place — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 22, 2023

According to Boulder Police Department's tweets, the report of an active shooter has not been confirmed. The shelter in place order covers the surrounding area of the high school from 17th Street to Canyon Boulevard, as well as areas south of the corner of Canyon Boulevard past Arapahoe Avenue.

A shelter in place alert has been sent to this area via Everbridge pic.twitter.com/JD8r4ZCcDk — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 22, 2023

All students at Boulder High School were evacuated and bussed to the reunification center.

Busses are currently en route to Boulder High School to evacuate students to the reunification center. We still have no confirmed reports of injuries & will continue to share updates here — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 22, 2023

A similar situation unfolded at Brighton High School on Wednesday morning. In less than an hour after issuing a secure alert, Brighton police said "officers found no credible threat to students or the surrounding community. The Secure at Brighton High School has been lifted."

The Secure is being lifted at all surrounding schools. Brighton High School is still on Secure at this time. — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) February 22, 2023

There were similar situations reported at schools in Alamosa, Canon City and Aspen on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story.