Watch CBS News
Local News

Bill Idol to perform at Budweiser Events Center in September

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Billy Idol is coming to Colorado this fall. The legendary rock musician will perform at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Sept. 2. 

BRAZIL-MUSIC-ROCK IN RIO
British singer Billy Idol performs on the main stage of the Rock in Rio music festival at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 9, 2022. MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Idol is known for his lip-curling sneer and is responsible for some memorable moments in punk rock. He is also remembered as one of MTV's first megastars. 

Tickets go on sale starting April 21 at 10 a.m. at BudweiserEventsCenter.com and are available for purchase in-person at the Budweiser Events Center box office. 

🚨 CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Billy Idol - Budweiser Events Center - Saturday, September 2 Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 @ 10 a.m. 🎟

Posted by Budweiser Events Center on Monday, April 17, 2023
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 10:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.