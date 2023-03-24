Watch Live: Biden and Trudeau hold press conference after meeting in Canada

President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are holding a joint press conference in Ottawa on Friday after they addressed the Canadian Parliament and underscored the strong relationship between Canada and the United States.

"Today I say to you, and to all of the people of Canada, that you will always, always be able to count on the United States of America," Mr. Biden said. "Nothing gives me greater confidence in the future than knowing Canada and the United States stand together still."

In his remarks, Trudeau also emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Canadian partnership. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin has "underestimated" the resolve of NATO allies and the courage and strength of the Ukrainian people.

The visit is Mr. Biden's first to the country as president, and the two leaders were expected to discuss cooperation on national security matters, migration, climate change and other issues. Trudeau and Mr. Biden held a bilateral meeting before their remarks to lawmakers.

"We disagree and agree on things occasionally," Mr. Biden said as the two met. "But there's no fundamental difference in the democratic values we share."

After their speeches, the leaders issued a joint statement establishing their commitment to embrace clean energy and create good jobs, strengthen semiconductor supply chains, protect their shared waters and the Arctic ecosystem, and bolster global alliances such as NATO, the United Nations and the G20.

President Biden shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa on March 24, 2023. KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Following their press conference, Trudeau will host the president and first lady for a gala dinner.

Canada is one of the United States' closest allies, with a shared border that makes the country a critical economic and trade partner. Mr. Biden announced a deal on migration that will allow both countries to turn away migrants apprehended between official points of entry along the U.S.-Canada border, a change that Canada has long sought.

A 2004 agreement has allowed American and Canadian border officials to send some asylum-seekers across the border under the premise that both nations are safe countries where migrants can seek humanitarian refuge. But the agreement has only applied at official border crossings, meaning that American and Canadian authorities have been unable to turn away asylum-seekers who cross into each country illegally. Canada has been dealing with an influx of tens of thousands of asylum-seekers who have crossed into the country from the U.S. between official checkpoints.

"The United States and Canada will work together to discourage unlawful border crossings and fully implement the updated 'safe third country' agreement," Mr. Biden told members of Parliament.

National security issues were also expected to be a focus of the president's visit. Canada, a NATO ally, has joined the U.S. and European allies in supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia and has welcomed Ukrainian refugees, provided humanitarian and military aide and issued targeted sanctions targeting the Kremlin.

Intrusions into U.S. and Canadian airspace were also likely to be a topic of discussion. Trudeau announced last month that he ordered the takedown of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace, and a U.S. fighter jet ultimately successfully shot down the object. The move came after the U.S. downed a Chinese surveillance balloon after it traversed the country.

The visit is a whirlwind trip for the president, who arrived in Ottawa on Thursday night and visited the Trudeau family at their official residence. Mr. Biden leaves later Friday night to spend the weekend in Delaware.

Camilo Montoya-Galvez contributed reporting.