Biden to meet virtually with families of Americans missing after Hamas attack on Israel

Biden to meet virtually with hostage families Pres. Biden plans to meet virtually with families of American hostages 00:26

President Biden will meet virtually on Friday with the families of Americans who are missing and possibly among those being held by Hamas militants, he told CBS News' 60 Minutes.

More than a dozen Americans are unaccounted for after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 7, killing at least 1,300 people. The White House believes a number of Americans are among those being held hostage by Hamas, which the U.S. has designated as a terrorist group.

"I think they have to know that the president of the United States of America cares deeply about what's happened to them — deeply," Mr. Biden told CBS News' Scott Pelley. "We have to communicate to the world this is critical. This is not even human behavior. It's pure barbarism. And we're going to do everything in our power to get them home if we can find them."

Mr. Biden has expressed his and the United States' staunch support for Israel in the face of Hamas' attacks.

"We stand with Israel," the president said in a speech Wednesday. "And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, to defend itself and to respond to this attack. There's no justification for terrorism. There's no excuse."

