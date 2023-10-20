Watch CBS News
Local News

Banimere Speedway prepares for final weekend at current Colorado location

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

It's the final weekend for Banimere Speedway in Jefferson County
It's the final weekend for Banimere Speedway in Jefferson County 00:20

This is the final weekend for Banimere Speedway in its current location. For the past 65 years, the speedway has hosted drivers and audiences in Morrison. The speedway will close on Sunday. 

BANDIMERE-SPEEDWAY-PKG.transfer_frame_514.jpeg
(credit: CBS)

Bandimere Speedway owner John Bandimere Jr. announced the upcoming closure in April but didn't go into detail about what's next. 

Bandimere is a quarter-mile dragstrip that opened in 1958. It has hosted the NHRA's Dodge//SRT Mile-High Nationals and has a seating capacity of 23,500 spectators.      

bandimere-speedway-9.1.2020-2.jpeg
Bandimere Speedway in Morrison.  CBS

RELATED: Landscape changing dramatically on Highway C470 as large-scale home developments go up along hogback 

There is a possibility that Bandimere could open a speedway east of downtown Denver.   

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 20, 2023 / 3:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.