Authorities search for 2 inmates who reportedly escaped Fremont County Jail

According to authorities, two trustee inmates escaped the Fremont County Detention Center Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say, at approximately 12:30 p.m., two inmates escaped the county jail by climbing over the east fence of the complex.

The two inmates have been identified as Rodolfo Varelas and Christopher Dustin James Wallace. Varelas is a 25-year-old Hispanic male, standing 5 foot 6 inches, 173 pounds, with brown eyes, short brown hair, and a medium-length beard. He was sentenced to 8 months on a controlled substance arrest.

James Wallace is described as a 35-year-old white male, standing 5 foot 11 inches, 200 pounds medium build, blue eyes, short cropped hair, and brown goatee. Wallace was being held on a parole revocation.

Both men were trustees assigned to kitchen detail.

It is believed that both inmates have removed their jail uniforms and are wearing all white t-shirts and shorts. Both inmates were last seen heading in an eastern direction.

Authorities advise there is a heavy police presence in the areas of Hwy 50, Mackinzie Avenue, Grandview Avenue, and areas on the eastern edge of Canon City.

Investigators also advise if someone sees the escapees, do not approach them and call 911 or a dedicated tip line at 719-276-5551.