

Aurora preschools prepare to welcome students with less funding than expected

Preschool providers around the state are learning they won't get as much funding as they planned. The Department of Early Childhood is changing how they'll fund Universal Preschool.

Previously, the state planned to fund preschools based on their capacity. Now, the department will fund preschools based on the number of students enrolled.

Restoration Christian Academy in Aurora has space for 24 children, but currently, only 11 are enrolled.

Director Shirley Harris has been hard at work preparing to give tiny learners a quality education. She's determined to make sure quality won't suffer with less funding.

"We can benefit from Universal Preschool like so many others, but in our community it is really needed. It's not only a low-income environment, but it's a very diverse environment. These are kids that need extra," said Harris. "It is a concern. Am I going to be able to meet the need for the kids who want to come?

Harris says her margins are already razor-thin. She doesn't want kids feeling the impact of less funding if she can't afford enough staff or supplies.

She's getting creative with enrichment activities that don't break the bank.

"I'm trying to find things that if you don't have the revenue available, can still give the kids the opportunities and experience," Harris said. "Parents want the best for their children and I aim to give it."

The state says Universal Preschool Colorado has funding for rolling enrollment. If a family enrolls after the payment cutoff for that month, the provider will be back-paid the following month.

Harris says it's not ideal for the needs of her classroom.

"Some kids are going to come through who don't have a backpack, don't have crayons, don't have paper. Some of them may not even have shoes. As an educator for early childhood, it's important to be able to meet the kid's need wherever they are, regardless if the parents can't afford to. I want to be able to do that," said Harris.

The state says that "like the Colorado Preschool Program that was rolled into it, Universal Preschool Colorado only funds actual students, not empty seats."

Colorado's Department of Early Childhood sent a statement to CBS News Colorado saying:

"While we feel this was communicated informally throughout the process, it could have been communicated more clearly from the start."