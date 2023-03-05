Aurora PD reports rollover crash at E. Bates Avenue and S. Chambers Road involving a patrol vehicle

Aurora police is investigating a serious crash that left two people injured and a patrol vehicle rolled over.

Authorities say two people are injured following a serious crash that led to a patrol vehicle rolling over at the intersection of E. Bates Avenue and S. Chambers Road.

#APDAlert: There is a serious crash at the intersection of E. Bates Ave & S. Chambers Rd , including a patrol car that has rolled over. Two people, including an officer, are injured.



ALL lanes of Chambers Rd is closed between Dartmouth & Yale.



Updates here. pic.twitter.com/6eVpSFDl8I — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 5, 2023

Aurora PD says the patrolman received serious injuries in the crash, but will be OK, while the other driver involved has life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of Chambers Road are closed between Dartmouth and Yale.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to expect delays.