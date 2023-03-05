Watch CBS News
Aurora PD reports rollover crash at E. Bates Avenue and S. Chambers Road involving a patrol vehicle

Aurora PD reports rollover crash involving a patrol vehicle
Aurora police is investigating a serious crash that left two people injured and a patrol vehicle rolled over. 

Authorities say two people are injured following a serious crash that led to a patrol vehicle rolling over at the intersection of E. Bates Avenue and S. Chambers Road. 

Aurora PD says the patrolman received serious injuries in the crash, but will be OK, while the other driver involved has life-threatening injuries. 

All lanes of Chambers Road are closed between Dartmouth and Yale. 

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to expect delays. 

