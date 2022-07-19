Aurora passes ordinance limiting ornamental grass

The Aurora City Council approved a new ordinance to reduce ornamental grass in an effort to save water. City officials say Aurora averages 15 inches of precipitation each year.

They add outdoor water usage accounts for roughly 50% of annual usage.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Moving forward, homes built in 2023 or afterward can only have a limited amount of grass in their backyard. The ordinance calls for 45% of the backyard, or 500 square feet, whichever is less.

Water features are also prohibited.

Aurora Water offers up to $3,000 when residents remove at least 500 square feet of healthy grass and replace it with a low-water landscape. Free water-wise landscapes can be available to income-qualified residents.