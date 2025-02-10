Employees in Colorado city of Aurora could be asked to return to in-person work 3 days a week

The Aurora City Council is moving forward with a resolution that could bring city employees back to the office three days per week.

Some council members say the resolution aims to bring back a sense of normalcy after the pandemic and foster community in the workplace. While not a mandate, they hope staff will begin to utilize the city's facilities more regularly.

According to the resolution, the city says in-person work fosters collaboration, reduces isolation, and creates healthier boundaries between work and personal life. It also says operating empty city buildings wastes taxpayer dollars on utilities that could be better spent on community needs.

City Attorney Pete Schulte says 75-80% of workers in the city of Aurora are already back in the office. He says that while most public safety employees have returned full time due to the nature of their work, many employees, in departments such as finance, have continued working from home.

"I think the Council is well aware that we've got great people who work for the city of Aurora. They're productive, whether they're working in the office or they're working at home," said Schulte. It's just an encouragement to remind our staff and everybody in the city that we want you to use our facilities. We want you to be here when you can."

Councilmember Stephanie Hancock, who sponsored the resolution, says there are social and economic benefits to having employees back in the office, including supporting local businesses around the AMC.

Hancock also believes in person work creates a more engaged, collaborative environment.

"I think there's something that happens when you come together in community at work," Hancock said. "I love to see the activity in the municipal center when we come into the building and it's alive with life."

While many employees have adapted to working from home, some, like Assistant City Attorney Melissa Holmes, have found that being in the office enhances their work experience.

"I like being in the office because I like having separation between my work and home," said Holmes. "I found it very hard during the pandemic, when we never saw each other, to really collaborate."

At the same time, Holmes says as long as employees are being productive, the city should let professionals be professionals. She expressed concern that some employees might leave if hybrid options are removed.

"We're competing with jobs in the private sector. A lot of the private sector has kept a hybrid model, and so we're trying to be flexible to make sure that we can attract the best talent," said Schulte.

The resolution also asks that employees taking part in virtual meetings that include participants from outside the City, have their cameras turned on, unless the meeting circumstances dictate otherwise.