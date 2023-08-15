Aurora City Council votes to ban the sale of puppies and kittens

Aurora City Council members voted to ban the sale of dogs and cats in the city.

Passing the ban would not affect any current businesses in Aurora. The city hasn't had a pet store that sells dogs or cats since 2020.

In the nearby city of Centennial, Perfect Pets has 30 years in the puppy business.

Bianca Rose Larsen, manager at Perfect Pets, fears other cities could soon follow Aurora's lead. Her father opened the store in 1993.

"It's concerning because they're right next door. If it passes in one city, it could spread to nearby cities," said Larsen. "It wouldn't directly influence or affect us right now, but it's just a matter of time before it trickles over."

Breckenridge, Vail and Superior also have similar bans.

Animal activists have been asking city leaders around the state to pass ordinances they say will relieve crowded shelters and end puppy mills.