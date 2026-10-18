Aurora designated as WWII heritage city in recognition of war efforts

In recognition of the significant contributions to the war effort, the National Park Service has designated the City of Aurora as an American World War II Heritage City.

The NPW made the announcement Friday, stating that the city played a vital role in both training military personnel and caring for wounded service members at home.

"From training thousands of service members to supporting the war effort on the home front, Aurora played a critical role in America's victory in World War II," said Jessica Bowron, Comptroller Exercising the Authority of the Director of the National Park Service. "This designation celebrates not only the community's role in securing that victory, but also its ongoing efforts to keep that remarkable history alive."

Trainees learn how to assemble and use a 20 mm cannon at Buckley Field. Christopher McCune/U.S. Space Force

The program aims to preserve the history of the United States' involvement in WWII and authorizes the Secretary of the Interior to honor one city per state and territory for its contributions.

NPS says Lowry Field trained more than 55,000 military members in aerial photography, bombing, armaments and other technical skills. Meanwhile, approximately 50,000 military members trained for aerial combat at Buckley Field.

Fitzsimons General Hospital also served as one of the nation's major military medical facilities and was among the first hospitals to receive casualties from the attack on Pearl Harbor. NPS says the hospital treated as many as 5,000 patients during the war.

Pres. Dwight D. Eisenhower, at Fitzsimons Army Hospital, after his operation. Carl Iwasaki / Getty Images

The city hosts several memorials and has preserved some surviving buildings at those sites.

They also recognized Aurora for the community's support through supply drives, fundraising and civic organizations that supported the war effort.

NPS commended the city for its lasting efforts to preserve that history.

"Today, Aurora preserves its World War II heritage through historic landmarks, museums, educational programs, and commemorative activities. The city has designated numerous historic properties associated with the war, including surviving buildings at Lowry Field, the Fitzsimons Hospital guardhouses, and the American War Mothers Memorial Home, which provided lodging for families visiting wounded soldiers. The Aurora History Museum shares the city's wartime history through exhibitions, lectures, and tours, including programs recognizing the contributions of underrepresented service members. The Colorado Freedom Memorial and local veterans' organizations further honor the sacrifices of those who served, ensuring that Aurora's World War II legacy remains an enduring part of the community's identity," the NPS said.