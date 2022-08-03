Watch CBS News
Athletes, politicians, broadcasters react to death of Vin Scully

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully dies at 94 01:34

Athletes, sportscasters, and fans mourned the death of Vin Scully Tuesday night. The legendary broadcaster who was the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers died at the age of 94.

The Dodgers team tweeted about the passing of Scully. 

Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted Scully defined his medium. 

Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted that Scully's passing was the end of a chapter in LA's history. 

The official account for Major League Baseball posted a tribute to Scully. 

Jeff Passan, of ESPN, tweeted that Scully made baseball a more beautiful game. 

The LA Fire Department posted a poetic tribute to the sportscaster. 

Fellow broadcasters from the John and Ken Show tweeted that the Hall of Fame legend would be missed. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 9:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

