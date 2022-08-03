Athletes, politicians, broadcasters react to death of Vin Scully
Athletes, sportscasters, and fans mourned the death of Vin Scully Tuesday night. The legendary broadcaster who was the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers died at the age of 94.
The Dodgers team tweeted about the passing of Scully.
Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted Scully defined his medium.
Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted that Scully's passing was the end of a chapter in LA's history.
The official account for Major League Baseball posted a tribute to Scully.
Jeff Passan, of ESPN, tweeted that Scully made baseball a more beautiful game.
The LA Fire Department posted a poetic tribute to the sportscaster.
Fellow broadcasters from the John and Ken Show tweeted that the Hall of Fame legend would be missed.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.