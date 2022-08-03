Athletes, politicians, broadcasters react to death of Vin Scully

Athletes, sportscasters, and fans mourned the death of Vin Scully Tuesday night. The legendary broadcaster who was the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers died at the age of 94.

The Dodgers team tweeted about the passing of Scully.

There will never be another Vin Scully. You will be forever missed. 🎙💙 pic.twitter.com/WyTmXsati5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2022

Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted Scully defined his medium.

For literally millions of baseball fans, Vin’s voice WAS Dodger baseball.



He defined his medium.



He was the common denominator across so many generations.



He was -- and is -- an absolute legend.



Rest In Peace, Vin. https://t.co/CpZ2Cmyif4 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 3, 2022

Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted that Scully's passing was the end of a chapter in LA's history.

Vin Scully's passing is the end of a chapter of our city's history. He united us, inspired us, and showed us all what it means to serve. Our City Hall will be lit up for you tomorrow Vin, our dear friend, the Voice of LA. Thank you from a grateful and loving city. #vinscully — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) August 3, 2022

The official account for Major League Baseball posted a tribute to Scully.

We mourn the passing of legendary @Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully. He was 94. https://t.co/L0pIR7j5mg pic.twitter.com/hZBzW4Z1WH — MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2022

Jeff Passan, of ESPN, tweeted that Scully made baseball a more beautiful game.

Vin Scully was a storyteller, and nobody ever told the story of baseball better. He called games with such elegance and grace. He spoke only when necessary, allowing the broadcast to breathe when it demanded. He made baseball a more beautiful game. RIP. https://t.co/cmQ2nGJW3Y — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2022

The LA Fire Department posted a poetic tribute to the sportscaster.

Our tears, they fall like rain.

No need to apologize, no need to explain.



Rest in Peace #VinScully. The Greatest of All Time. pic.twitter.com/s2GVwFLYth — #LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) August 3, 2022

Fellow broadcasters from the John and Ken Show tweeted that the Hall of Fame legend would be missed.

We are sad to report that Hall of Fame broadcasting legend #VinScully passed away today at age 94, according to a Dodgers news release, stating, “He was the voice of the Dodgers.” We’ve met him, he a kind, decent, remarkable man. #rip, Vin, you taught us well. pic.twitter.com/8K38PJqnpz — John and Ken (@johnandkenshow) August 3, 2022