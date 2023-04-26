3 suspects arrested in Colorado rock-throwing attacks, killing of Alexa Bartell

Three suspects were arrested overnight in Arvada in connection with last week's rock throwing attacks that killed 20-year-old Alexa Bartell and injured others. The suspects were arrested at their homes.

Authorities in Jefferson County say those arrested are all 18 year olds and all face first degree murder charges. Their arrest photos haven't been made public. They have been identified as:

-Joseph Koenig

-Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik

-Zachary Kwak

Bartell, of Arvada, was killed late at night on April 19 when a rock crashed through her windshield as she was driving on the 10600 block of Indiana Street close to the Jefferson County and Boulder County lines. Her vehicle left the roadway and ended up in a field. Two other people were also hurt in earlier rock attacks that night. Seven vehicles in total were hit by what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office now describes as "large landscaping rocks."

Bartell's famiily is expected to discuss the case on Wednesday afternoon and investigators are expected to talk to reporters on Wednesday morning.