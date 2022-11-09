Watch CBS News
Local News

Amber Alert activated in Denver for infant last seen with his father

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation activated an Amber Alert Wednesday afternoon in response to a missing infant.

The child, who was not named, was last seen with his father, Anwar Rhoades, 39, in Denver on Wednesday.

The two were last seen together in a 2006 Grey 4-door Audi Sedan with duct tape affixed to the front bumper, Denver Police said.

If have any information on the whereabouts of this child or if you have seen this vehicle officials ask that you call 911 immediately.

amber-alert-full-poster-denver-police.jpg
Denver Police Department
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 2:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.