Amber Alert activated in Denver for infant last seen with his father

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation activated an Amber Alert Wednesday afternoon in response to a missing infant.

The child, who was not named, was last seen with his father, Anwar Rhoades, 39, in Denver on Wednesday.

The two were last seen together in a 2006 Grey 4-door Audi Sedan with duct tape affixed to the front bumper, Denver Police said.

If have any information on the whereabouts of this child or if you have seen this vehicle officials ask that you call 911 immediately.