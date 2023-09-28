Amazing October annular solar eclipse will be coming to parts of Colorado in October

A rare celestial sight over Colorado is coming up on the second Saturday in October. It's the first eclipse visible in Colorado in the last six years. This time around it is an Annular Solar Eclipse not a Total Solar Eclipse.

This creates the "Ring of Fire" effect in a solar eclipse.

Hinode's view of the eclipse on Jan. 4, 2011. Image of an annular solar eclipse. Image Credit: NASA/Hinode/XRT

An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, but when it is at or near its farthest point from Earth. And the Sun, Moon and Earth are totally lined up. As a result, the moon will cover a little less real estate. As a result, the moon doesn't fully cover the Sun. So what you have is a dark disk on top of the larger, bright disk. That creates the ring around the moon.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ - MAY 20: A composite of images of the first annular eclipse seen in the U.S. since 1994 shows several stages, left to right, as the eclipse passes through annularity and the sun changes color as it approaches sunset on May 20, 2012 in Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. Differing from a total solar eclipse, the moon in an annular eclipse appears too small to cover the sun completely, leaving a ring of fire effect around the moon. The eclipse is casting a shallow path crossing the West from west Texas to Oregon then arcing across the northern Pacific Ocean to Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) David McNew, Getty Images

The only issue this time around ,If you live in Colorado, is you may have to take a drive to the Four Corners area to get a look at the full eclipse. The path runs from Albuquerque up into southern Oregon.

Credit: CBS4

The October Eclipse will be on Saturday the 14th. Starting at 9:11am. Reaching totality over southwestern Colorado at 10:33 am.

In the Denver metro area it will be what is called a "Partial Solar Eclipse". This means the Sun, Moon and Earth are not totally lined up, like they will be over the Four Corners area. So in Denver the view will be about 84 % totality at 10:36 am. Starting off at 9:14 am.

Only a part of the Sun will appear to be covered, giving it a crescent shape. During a total or annular solar eclipse, people outside the area covered by the Moon's inner shadow see a partial solar eclipse.

A partial annular solar eclipse is seen from the coast of Xiamen, in China's southeast province of Fujian on May 21, 2012. Millions turned their eyes to the sky on both sides of the Pacific as a solar eclipse created a "ring of fire" from Asia to the western United States. AFP/GettyImages

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon completely blocks the face of the Sun and when the moon is closer to the Earth or closer to perigee.

The view of the solar corona during a total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017 from Mount Hood National Forest in Oregon. Getty Images

The sky can darken as if it were dawn or dusk and the Sun's corona is visible. The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be on April 8th, 2024. Most of our home state will miss out on seeing next year eclipse at 100 percent. Only about 60 to 70 % coverage is expected. You might have to drive to Dallas to see get the full 100 percent event.

People look through eclipse viewing glasses, telescopes or photo cameras an annular solar eclipse, on September 1, 2016, in Saint-Louis, on the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion. Stargazers in south and central Africa were treated to a spectacular solar eclipse on September 1, 2016 when the Moon wanders into view to make the Sun appear as a "ring of fire", astronomers say. The phenomenon, known as an annular solar eclipse, happens when there is a near-perfect alignment of the Earth, Moon and Sun. But unlike a total eclipse, when the Sun is blacked out, sometimes the Moon is too far from Earth, and its apparent diameter too small, for complete coverage. Richard Bouhet/AFP/Getty Images

Be safe! It is never safe to look directly at the sun's rays – even if the sun is partly obscured. When watching a partial eclipse you must wear eclipse glasses at all times if you want to face the sun, or use an alternate indirect method.