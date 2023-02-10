Watch CBS News
AirLife pilot pleads guilty following DUI stop

By Brian Maass

/ CBS Colorado

A helicopter pilot for AirLife, who was stopped for suspected drunk driving last month on his way to work, has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Aaron Fouquette,40, pleaded guilty Thursday to driving while ability impaired and was sentenced to 12 months probation, 24 hours of community service, fines and court costs. 

He was originally charged with DUI. Other charges he faced, including speeding and careless driving, were dismissed in the plea bargain.

Sheriff deputies in Elbert County stopped Fouquette on the night of Feb. 7 while the veteran pilot said he was headed to fly a medical helicopter from his work base in Lincoln County.

Deputies say Fouquette was in his full flight uniform while on the way to the base. They said he was 'unsteady' and 'wobbling' while a breath test showed his alcohol level was at .126, above Colorado's legal standard of .08 for driving under the influence.

Fouquette resigned from his job.

AirLife is known for flying critically ill patients around Colorado to various hospitals.

Brian Maass
Brian-Maass.jpg

Brian Maass is a reporter at CBS News Colorado and a member of the Investigates team. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 5:22 PM

