Accident kills a pedestrian closing a stretch of Federal Boulevard

The Adams County Sheriff's Office confirms a deadly auto-pedestrian accident occurred just after 4 A.M. Wednesday closing Federal Boulevard southbound at 64th Avenue and northbound at Interstate 76.

The driver involved in the accident stayed on the scene. Colorado State Patrol is conducting the investigation.

Law enforcement told the CBS Colorado Desk to expect the closure to stay in place for at least the first part of the Wednesday morning commute.

While traffic is being diverted at I-76, law enforcement encourages drivers to get off at 64th Ave. southbound and 55th Ave. northbound to help with traffic flow.

