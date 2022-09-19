3 killed in mid-air collision over Boulder County identified

The three people killed in a mid-air collision over Boulder County have been identified. The victims have been identified as Daniel Wilmouth, 22, Samuel Fisher, 23, and Henry Butler, 69.

The NTSB is investigating the crash that happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

According to FlightAware.com, one of those planes took off from Platte Valley Airpark in Hudson at 8:39 am Saturday. Flight information is not available for the other.

One aircraft, a Cessna 172 with two people on board, crashed in a field. The other plane, a home-built Sonex Xenos carrying 1 person, landed in a group of trees.

The NTSB is handling the investigation into the cause of the crash. They say the Cessna was flying northbound on a Mc-Air Flight School training flight from the Rocky Mountain Airport in Denver and the Sonex was flying west from Platte Valley Airpark In Hudson. At about 7,000 feet, the Cessna turned East and the planes collided. The NTSB says the weather was good at that time.

Niwot Road was closed for several hours as first responders were on the scene, reopening at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses, if you saw or heard the crash, please call 303-441-4763.