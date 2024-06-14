2 in custody after Colorado deputies found large amounts of methamphetamine following pursuit

The Grand County Sheriff's Office says two people were taken into custody after deputies and a K9 located large amounts of methamphetamine following a pursuit.

According to the sheriff's office, around midnight on Wednesday, a deputy observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 40 going at least 94 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver accelerated and failed to stop.

Deputies deployed tire deflation devices that were effective, causing the vehicle to stop while the driver attempted to turn left onto eastbound Highway 34. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway 40 due to safety concerns, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver, who was later identified as Gilbert D. Karam, 21, of Denver and the passenger, identified as Benjamin J. Matthews, 23, of Boulder, were taken into custody without further incident.

A Grand County Sheriff's Office K9 was then deployed and alerted deputies of drugs, which led to the discovery of 104.4 grams of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff's office.

Grand County Sheriff's Deputies

Grand County deputies further investigated and learned that the vehicle used had been involved in other pursuits with law enforcement agencies in Summit County shortly before the incident.

"Once again, the actions of those unwilling to follow the law put our community at risk. Driving at these excessive speeds, failure to comply with law enforcement, coupled with this significant amount of methamphetamine, puts our community in danger and is not acceptable," said Sheriff Brett Schroetlin. "We will continue to arrest and bring forth these individuals into the judicial process."

Karam was booked into the Grand County Jail on the following charges:

Speeding

Vehicular Eluding

Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangerment

Displayed Fictitious License Plate

Passed on Left When Prohibited (Signs/Markings)



Unlawful Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

Unlawful Intent to Distribute Schedule I/II Controlled Substance



Matthews was booked into the Grand County Jail on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

Unlawful Intent to Distribute Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

