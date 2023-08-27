Watch CBS News
2 arrested after fight reportedly disrupts high school football game

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Authorities in Aurora say a fight that broke out and disrupted a football game led to arrests.

It happened Friday night at the Aurora District Stadium on the Hinkley High School campus, although the team was not suited up. 

Police say a man and teen was taken into custody and have not yet been identified. Authorities confirmed that a gun was recovered after the incident. 

First published on August 26, 2023 / 10:35 PM

