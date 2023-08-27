2 arrested after fight reportedly disrupts high school football game
Authorities in Aurora say a fight that broke out and disrupted a football game led to arrests.
It happened Friday night at the Aurora District Stadium on the Hinkley High School campus, although the team was not suited up.
Police say a man and teen was taken into custody and have not yet been identified. Authorities confirmed that a gun was recovered after the incident.
