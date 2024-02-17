1 suspect in custody, 1 on the loose after children's remains found inside storage unit and suitcase in Pueblo

One person is in custody, while one is on the loose after children's remains were found encased in concrete in a southern Colorado storage unit and in a suitcase inside the trunk of a car at a scrapyard.

The Pueblo Police Department says it obtained an arrest warrant for Corena Rose Minjarez and Jesus Dominguez on charges of first-degree murder and abuse of corpse. Dominguez has an additional charge of theft of government benefits as well, according to the police department.

The discovery was made on Jan. 20 around 8:37 a.m., in the 600 block of West 6th Street where Kings Storage Center is, across the street from the Dennis Maes Pueblo Judicial Building. Police officers arrived and said a person discovered a metal container in a storage unit and it had the hardened concrete in it. A special police unit eventually determined a child's remains were in the concrete on Jan. 22.

Police also asked for the public's help in locating two children -- Jesus Dominguez and Yesenia Dominguez -- as part of the case. The Dominguez children were last seen in the summer of 2018, according to the police department. Police initially said that they were hoping the public could help them "confirm the location and safety of these children."

Jesus Dominguez Jr. is pictured on the left. Yesenia Dominguez is pictured on the right. Pueblo Police Department

On Jan. 31, Jesus Dominguez and Minjarez were interviewed as persons of interest in the case, while Dominguez was reportedly arrested on an outstanding warrant.

During the interview, it was mentioned that it was possibility that the children being in Phoenix, Arixona, while police followed up on that potential lead with no success.

In the investigation, detectives found a vehicle that belonged to Minjarez at a local scrap yard and executed a search warrant on Feb. 6.

Detectives found a suitcase in the trunk of the vehicle that had the remains of a young male child inside.

Police then received DNA confirmation that the remains inside the suitcase belonged to Yesenia and the remains found in the suitcase belonged to Jesus Dominguez Jr.

Minjarez was arrested shortly after the arrest warrant was issued. She is being held at the Pueblo County Detention Center on a $2 million bond.

While Jesus Dominguez remains on the loose, police encourage the public to contact Pueblo Police Dispatch or contact Capt. Dustin Taylor at 719-553-2544.