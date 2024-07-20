1 person injured after plane leaving Colorado airport returns to make emergency landing
South Metro Fire says one person was injured after a plane that was leaving from Centennial Airport returned to make an emergency landing.
Fire officials posted a message on X around 11 a.m. that members from Fly Centennial were on the scene of a Commander twin prop plane that went off Runway 35L at Centennial Airport after declaring an emergency.
Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting crews said there was no fire and the two passengers on board were not injured.
An update was issued around 11:44 a.m. that the aircraft had just departed from the airport and reported an engine failure, which prompted a return for an emergency landing.
There were two adults on board and one was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.