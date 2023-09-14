1 killed, 1 arrested in deadly stabbing at 50th and Federal

Detectives with the Denver Police Department are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened at 50th and Federal on Thursday that also put Regis University on lockdown/shelter-in-place. One person was taken into custody at W. 55th Ave. and Lowell Blvd. a short time later.

What led up to the stabbing is being investigated. Neither the stabbing suspect nor the victim have been identified.

ALERT: #DPD is conducting a homicide investigation at 50th & Federal following a report of a stabbing in the area. One suspect in custody. The medical examiner will provide victim ID. Investigation ongoing. Updates will be posted to this thread when made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/nWWzg0kIRc — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 14, 2023

Police told CBS News Colorado there was no connection between the stabbing that happened at 50th and Federal and the deadly stabbing on the RTD bus at 32nd and Federal several hours earlier.