1 rushed to hospital after house fire in Aurora

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

One person was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after a house fire broke out in Aurora. The fire broke out at a multi-family residence near Quincy Avenue. 

Firefighters rushed to the fire in the 16300 block of East Radcliffe Place just after 3:30 a.m. One person suffered life-threatening injuries. Fire crews searched the home and did not find anyone else inside. 

Xcel Energy crews were also called to the scene because there was a reported gas leak. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

The home is part of a complex with multi-family one and two-story homes. 

First published on July 29, 2022 / 6:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

