1 rushed to hospital after house fire in Aurora

1 rushed to hospital in multi-home fire in Aurora

One person was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after a house fire broke out in Aurora. The fire broke out at a multi-family residence near Quincy Avenue.

Firefighters rushed to the fire in the 16300 block of East Radcliffe Place just after 3:30 a.m. One person suffered life-threatening injuries. Fire crews searched the home and did not find anyone else inside.

Xcel Energy crews were also called to the scene because there was a reported gas leak.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

The home is part of a complex with multi-family one and two-story homes.