1 backcountry skier dead after avalanche in area of Anthracite Range

Crested Butte Avalanche Center reported Sunday that one backcountry skier was dead after an avalanche that happened in the area of Anthracite Range, locally known as the Playground (east of Ohio Peak).

The agency says the skier was killed after being caught and buried in the avalanche. The skier's partners were able to locate and get them out from the avalanche debris but died from injuries sustained in the avalanche.

CAIC forecasters will visit the accident site on Monday and Crested Butte Avalanche Center will provide additional information on the incident.