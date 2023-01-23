Watch CBS News

Monterey Park mass shooting: Suspected gunman has died, per CBS News sources

get the free app
  • link copied

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Ten people were killed, and another 10 were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. 

California Shooting
Law enforcement personnel gather outside a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at the dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. Jae C. Hong / AP

According to authorities, at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers from the Monterey Park police department responded to a "shots fired" call at a dance studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park. 

At around 11:00 a.m. Torrance Police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department surrounded a vehicle of interest. At about 12:40 p.m., a SWAT team consisting of almost a dozen officers swarmed the vehicle and searched the interior. 

suspect.jpg

Little is known about the suspect at this time, other than the fact he is male. However, officials as of 11:27 a.m. did release the first images. 

A motive for the mass shooting remains unknown. "As far as motive goes, it is too early to know what the motive is," said Capt.  Meyer. 

Officials have not yet determined whether the incident is a hate crime. 

"Everything is on the table. We don't know if this is specifically a hate crime defined by law but who walks into a dance hall and guns down 20 people? The description that we have now is of a male Asian. Does that matter? I don't know. I can tell you that everything is on the table," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. "Our detectives are looking at every possibility with our partners." 

Based on preliminary accounts, Sheriff Robert Luna said the suspect was described as an Asian male between the age of 30 to 50. 

Sources have confirmed to CBS News that the suspect has died. 

According to the sources, it appears the suspect shot and killed himself inside the van which was the subject of an armed standoff with Torrance police on Hawthorne and Sepulveda Boulevards, next to the Del Amo Mall.

Scroll down for the latest information as we get it.

 

Suspected gunman has died, per CBS News sources

Sources have confirmed to CBS News that the suspect has died. 

According to the sources, it appears the suspect shot and killed himself inside the van which was the subject of an armed standoff with Torrance police on Hawthorne and Sepulveda Boulevards, next to the Del Amo Mall. 

Almost a dozen officers cleared the vehicle, which was pinned between three armored law enforcement vehicles called Bearcats.

Shortly after the initial search, officers went to another white van that was nearby and cleared it. 

The standoff ended shortly after the search of both vehicles 

For more information click here.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Lai Lai Ballroom closed Sunday; Reopens Monday but students and teachers subject to searches

The second dance studio that the suspected gunman went to closed its doors for Sunday, according to an Instagram post from the Lai Lai Ballroom. 

"In observance of the tragedy at Star Dance last night, Lai Lai will be closed today," the post read. "Tea and night dances are suspected until further notice. Lai Lai will reopen Monday for lessons only. As an extra precaution, all students and teachers are subject to search prior to entering the studio. Our prayers go out to all the victims' families."

lai-lai-ballroom.jpg
Lai Lai Ballroom
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

'I'll never be able to feel safe here again,' says Monterey Park resident after mass shooting

Just hours after a mass shooting claimed 10 lives and left 10 others injured, residents in Monterey Park are reeling.

'I'll never be able to feel safe here again,' says Monterey Park resident after mass shooting 00:59
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Mental health support available for students of Robert Hill Lane Elementary School

Mental health support will be available to the students of Robert Hill Lane Elementary School following the devastating shooting.

The school is about 3 miles away from the shooting. Additionally, the Los Angeles Unified School District said that they will have additional patrols on campus. 

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remains a top priority in all that we do," officials said.

Message of Condolence and Support Plan For Robert Hill Lane Elementary School

Posted by LAUSD Local District East on Sunday, January 22, 2023
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Luna: "I could tell you that it is not a high-powered assault rifle"

During a press conference on Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Robert Luna stated that he did not believe a "high-powered" rifle was used in the shooting. 

"I could tell you that it's not a high-powered assault rifle, but I don't want to get into the specifics of the weapon," said Luna.

'I want this solved as much as anyone else ... this has been painful' says Sheriff Luna 07:59
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

SWAT officers clear vehicle of interest in Torrance

SWAT officers have moved in on the vehicle of interest in Torrance.

Almost a dozen officers cleared the vehicle, which was pinned between three armored law enforcement vehicles called Bearcats.

Shortly after the initial search, officers went to another white van that was nearby and cleared it. 

The standoff appears to be over.

SWAT officers carefully approach 'vehicle of interest' that may be connected to Monterey Park mass s 03:04
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Victim's assistance center set up in Monterey Park

A victim's assistance center has been set up at the Langley Senior Center located at 400 W. Emerson in Monterey Park.

Monterey Park mass shooting: 'I'll never be able to feel safe here again' 05:05
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Law enforcement surround vehicle in Torrance

Video from Torrance shows Monterey Park 'vehicle of interest' 00:54

Torrance Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are working to resolve a barricade situation near the Del Amo Mall.

The barricade situation has closed the intersection of  Hawthorne and Sepulveda Boulevards. 

Vehicle of interest surrounded in Torrance following Monterey Park mass shooting 00:33

SWAT teams were seen at about 12:30 p.m. staging nearby the vehicle of interest.

During a press conference, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said authorities believe there is a person in the vehicle, however, they do not know their condition. 

For more information click here. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Monterey Park mass shooting: Reaction pours in after LA County's worst mass shooting since 2008

Reaction is pouring in from across the country following a mass shooting in Monterey Park where ten people were killed and at least ten others were injured. 

The shooting unfolded after the area's largest Lunar New Year's celebration wrapped up in Monterey Park, marking Los Angeles County's worst mass shooting since 2008. 

"I'm exasperated that this keeps happening:" Rep. Adam Schiff addresses the Monterey Park mass shoot 02:06

Below are statements that are emerging amid the news: 

"Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead." - President Biden

For more reactions from public officials click here.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Monterey Park mass shooting: 2nd possible scene in Alhambra cleared after authorities investigate possible connection

As officials investigate a mass shooting in Monterey Park, police converged on a second possible scene in neighboring Alhambra early Sunday. 

The second possible scene was located at the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio on 120 block of South Garfield Avenue though it remains unclear whether the two scenes were connected. 

2nd scene in Alhambra cleared after police investigate possible connection to Monterey Park mass sho 02:08

Just before 7 a.m., police cleared the scene, though it remains unclear what connection, if any, may have existed as between the Alhambra location and the site of the Monterey Park mass shooting. The entire area appeared cordoned off while authorities investigated for several hours. 

For more click here. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

'Unbelievable, horrific, tragic,' LA County's Supervisor reacts after mass shooting

"Unbelievable, horrific, and tragic." 

Words that summed up Hilda Solis' reaction following Monterey Park's mass shooting where ten people were killed and at least ten others were wounded with injuries that ranged between stable to critical. 

For more click here.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Monterey Park mass shooting: 10 killed, 10 injured after Southern California Lunar New Year festival, shooter at large

Ten people were killed, and another 10 were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. The suspect remains at large.

screen-shot-2023-01-22-at-12-55-35-am.png

According to authorities, at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers from the Monterey Park police department responded to a "shots fired" call at a dance studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park. 

For more information click here.

By Matthew Rodriguez
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.