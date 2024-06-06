Aurora Natural Helpers pairs immigrants for adjustment to Colorado life
The program offers training on how to connect newcomers to resources.
Currently, the league is up to 16 teams representing different African nations with the goal of helping those new to the United States find community through athletics.
A public contest shines a spotlight on the city's immigrants and their cuisine.
Starting in mid-July, the public is invited to visit Aurora food providers, taste the items and vote for their favorites.
School districts in Douglas County started classes Wednesday morning and the Parker Police Department is helping make sure students get to class safely.
Hand Camp Colorado is designed to celebrate children ages 4-18 years old who have been born with or have an upper extremity difference.
Aurora Public School's athletic director wanted to make sure the 64-year-old Aurora Public Schools Stadium was in tip-top shape for the start of the school year.
Watch First Alert Meteorologist Joe Ruch's full forecast.
In addition to in classes, the students will not be allowed to use their phones during recess or lunch.
A popular restaurant chain -- Chick-fil-A -- is helping out Arvada-based Beyond Home in their effort to help people with shelter and food in Colorado.
Police in Parker are patrolling school zones once again as students head back to class.
The residents evicted from Fitzsimon's Place Apartment Complex in Aurora due to long-standing problems like rat infestation, trash and lack of heat and electricity.
Amit Elor's dominance was very real to her opponents. She had a 31-2 advantage over four matches and was not scored upon in her final three contests.
American Cole Hocker pulled the upset of the Olympics on Tuesday night, outracing both favorites Jakob Ingebrigsten and Josh Kerr to the finish line in the 1,500 meters.
The Environmental Protection Agency says the weedkiller known as DCPA poses a threat to unborn babies.
Dogs that once were adopted within days are now waiting weeks or months and some never make it out. While many shelters have "no-kill" policies, those policies don't apply to dogs that are unhealthy or unsafe.
Democrats have deployed a fleet of influencers to try to win over voters online – and match the hundreds of millions of dollars on similar efforts spent by the right.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has spoken publicly about his and his wife's struggles with infertility.
VP pick Tim Walz told the crowd, "in the White House, I'll have Vice President Harris' back every single day, and we'll have yours."
Perchlorate is found in a wide variety of foods, especially products popular with babies and kids, advocacy group says.
Compared with a year ago, 3.4 million more Americans do not have health insurance.
On July 5, Colorado's governor declared an emergency declaration in Weld County to unlock resources for containing an outbreak of the avian flu at poultry and dairy farms.
Experts are warning anyone buying or selling real estate after a Denver couple, days away from closing, lost tens of thousands of dollars.
A team of farmers in Larimer County are returning to their land in the hope of regaining their crop following evacuations from the fire. The staff is now working to harvest what they can after being forced to evacuate.
A new national study from Prudential Financial shows Gen Xers are struggling to be prepared for retirement.
As temperatures heat up and Coloradans escape extreme weather outside, the heat will also put a strain on air conditioners keeping you cool inside.
The new nonprofit, On The House Denver, works with caseworkers and other nonprofit organizations to provide its clients with furniture and essential home items at no cost.
Last week was scorching hot in Colorado, so many people were staying indoors and cranking up the air conditioning.
The University of Denver is launching a new certificate program to address affordable housing needs in Colorado.