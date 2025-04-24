First Alert Weather Spring Special
Are you ready for severe weather season? Watch CBS News Colorado's First Alert Weather Spring Special so you can be prepared.
Dr. Jason Persoff has spent more than 15 years chasing storms across Colorado and the Midwest. From tornadoes to tennis ball-sized hail, he's seen it all. Now he helps hospitals prepare for disasters.
A watch means to be ready, while a warning means act now.
The Climate Prediction Center anticipates a hot and dry remainder of spring and start to summer.
Graupel is a unique type of precipitation, also referred to as soft hail or snow pellets.
Thursday afternoon, the Denver metro area will be under a Level 1 – Marginal risk for severe weather, while parts of Eastern and Southeastern Colorado are under a Level 2 – or slight risk for severe storms.
Two years after the double murder of a restaurant general manager and prep cook preparing for the day on a quiet Monday in the West Highlands neighborhood of Denver, there are no arrests and no suspects. Not even a known motive.
One Colorado lawmaker is sponsoring a bill to provide at least $60 million over the next three years for primary care and behavioral health providers that are considered "safety net providers" because they serve a large number of uninsured and underinsured.
After a 2-day relief buoyed investor confidence, futures slipped signaling a weaker start to the day on Wall Street.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Medina Alert for a hit-and-run that left a scooter rider seriously injured on Wednesday night.
One person was rushed to the hospital after a rock slide in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Fall River Road on Thursday morning.
Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Medina Alert after a person on a scooter was seriously injured near Ball Arena during the Avalanche playoff game.
Holocaust Remembrance Day will be observed at the CU Boulder campus on Thursday with the public reading of victims' names.
A man who was struck on I-25 is facing murder charges in Larimer County.
Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday in the deadly rock-throwing trial in Jefferson County for the third defendant in the case.
Some Denver business owners are hoping a proposed National Women's Soccer League stadium could bring the economic boost they've been waiting for.
Gabriel Landeskog saw playing time in an NHL game for the first time in over 1,000 days.
Some of the best extreme skiers in the world recently gathered at a Colorado mountain for an event that might end up in the Winter Olympics someday.
Mike Patrick called countless college football and basketball games, and is best known for his work on ESPN's "Sunday Night Football" from 1987 through 2005.
Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault last year for an incident that allegedly took place in 2018 in London, Ontario.
The Hubble Space Telescope "opened a new window to the universe" when it launched into space. Now, 35 years later, NASA is releasing some stunning images to celebrate.
China has denied President Trump's assertion that the two sides were involved in active negotiations over tariffs.
"That just made me so mad," one laid-off FDA scientist said.
President Trump's meme coin had lost 88% of its value. But an offer of dinner with the president helped boost its price on Wednesday.
Hundreds of college leaders around the country -- including several in Colorado -- have signed a letter condemning what they call political interference in higher education by the Trump administration.
Some Colorado state lawmakers are so worried about our air quality that they want climate warning labels on gas pumps.
The lawsuit said the policy put in place by President Trump has been subject to his "whims rather than the sound exercise of lawful authority."
The second case of measles has been confirmed in Denver, according to city and county health officials. The latest case is an adult who got the virus from inside the same house as the first case in the city.
Bakers in Colorado wonder what the FDA's plan to phase out certain synthetic food dyes means for the future of their business.
State-level efforts to regulate fertility coverage reveal the gauntlet of budgetary and political hurdles such initiatives face.
Federal health officials want companies to swap out certain food dyes with natural alternatives.
Ryan Egelston is facing two new criminal charges stemming from a jailhouse altercation. Ben Varga, the victim, is now enjoying solid food.
Charges have been filed against two Colorado Department of Corrections employees.
A Denver judge has sentenced Diego Marroquin, a former worker at St. John's school and church in southeast Denver, to four years of sex offender intensive supervised probation stemming from accusations by a teenage girl that Marroquin raped her at the church.
Andrew Buen, the former Clear Creek County deputy sheriff who shot and killed motorist Christian Glass, spoke publicly for the first time in interviews with CBS Colorado.
Nearly a year a horrific crash on Highway 285 near Conifer, some victim survivors say their vehicles are still being held in impound lots.