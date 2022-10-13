Reality Check: First-ever attack ad in a Colorado Secretary of State race?
The attack ad on candidate Pam Anderson is blatantly dishonest.
The attack ad on candidate Pam Anderson is blatantly dishonest.
CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives the ad an Reality Check.
Has Gov. Jared Polis really saved Coloradans money?
Is it a fair conclusion to draw that Heidi Ganahl picked an election denier as her running mate? Find out in Reality Check.
Sen. Michael Bennet wants you to believe Joe O'Dea and Mitch McConnell are no different. But they are.
While some Republicans are trying to skirt the issue after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Colorado's Republican Senate Candidate Joe O'Dea bought an ad to make sure voters know where he stands. CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd provided her sources for this week's Reality Check: https://www.joeodea.com/lifeleaders https://www.joeodea.com/abortion https://coloradosun.com/2022/08/19/joe-odea-abortion-ban-22-weeks-vote/
CBS4's Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives the latest ad for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat a Reality Check.
A woman with developmental disabilities is opening up about the Colorado sheriff who she says sexually molested her, and the $8.25 million federal jury verdict she won earlier this month.
The small public school serving Indigenous students opened during the pandemic and is one of only two schools in the state delivering an Indigenous curriculum.
This week marked 50 years since the government adopted the Clean Water Act, marking the United States' effort to further eliminate toxic pollutants from waterways that could cause harm to the ecosystem and human health.
The video shows Colorado AGs at the Grand Wailea Resort, with rooms that start at a thousand dollars a night, but AGs didn't have to pay a dime. Their stay was compliments of taxpayers and sponsors, including corporations like Google, Facebook, Juul, and Pfizer - all of which AGs were suing at the time. The events have been happening quietly for years.
The Broncos have lost four of six games and three in a row despite allowing just 15.3 points per game. They don't catch any breaks Sunday as they try to get their offense going against a resurgent Jets team.
Desperate homeowners are still waiting for relief two years after the East Troublesome Fire ravaged Grand County, burning across 300 square miles and causing $500 million in damages.
The issue crosses party lines and impacts virtually every Coloradan in some way, including the candidates themselves.
The former Broncos superstar has quickly made his pass-rushing presence felt as he's helped the Buffalo Bills to a 5-1 start.
The Colorado Buffaloes are looking for new leaders to emerge with the loss of Evan Battey and Jabari Walker.
Mikaela Shiffrin heads into the World Cup season that begins Saturday in Austria with 74 career wins on the circuit, putting her within shouting distance of Lindsey Vonn's 82, the most for a woman.
This week Chatfield High School is celebrating an accomplishment no Colorado school has achieved before - a championship in girl's flag football.
The three assistant Denver city attorneys nicknamed themselves the "Kimberly Killers" for their secret antics in disparaging a co-worker named Kimberly Palmer.
As aggressive driving-related crashes have increased in Colorado, CBS News Colorado's Kati Weis is speaking with experts about the reasons why and some possible ways to address it.
Deadly road rage crashes across the country have surged, including in Colorado.
A lawyer for the topless club Shotgun Willie's stopped breathing in the club parking lot three weeks ago and later died after an evening of drinking and unusual behavior.
Kevin Spacey was accused of making a sexual advance on Anthony Rapp, who was 14 at the time.
"I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership," the former vice president said.
The fish was weighed with a crane scale, by raising it with a forklift truck.
The Nevada boy's death marks at least the third Naegleria fowleri infection recorded in the U.S. this year.
Actually, the lot is what is being sold, but it appears the new owners would have to demolish the burned-out house that is there.
Thanks to a new law, those with hearing impairment can buy hearing aids over the counter and online without a prescription.
According to the Consumer Price Index, people living in the Denver metro area are paying 7.7% more for goods and services. On Saturday, families arrived at the Lalo Delgado Campus to get the free box of food.
Prices are higher for eggs, chicken, milk, bread, produce and ham. But why?
Home heating and electric costs this winter could be much higher than last.
Xcel Energy built the massive Arapahoe Community Solar Garden in a public-private partnership with the city of Denver and nonprofit Energy Outreach Colorado.
The suicide among active duty service members decreased by over 15% in 2021, but there is still a gradually increasing trend in suicides in the military over a ten-year period.
The plane can reach patients up to 900 miles away for critical care air transport. UCHealth says it can fly in worse weather than a helicopter and carry more equipment.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment encourages Coloradans to get their flu shot now, to be better protected heading into the holiday season.
Early risers on Wednesday morning were greeted with the smell of smoke across the Denver metro area.
Firefighters got the upper hand on a wildfire in Boulder County called the Lakeridge Trail Fire that forced the evacuation of several homes for a few hours.
Firefighters were getting the upper hand on a wildfire in Boulder County that forced the evacuation of four homes.
The above normal temperatures continue on Friday with daytime high temperatures in the 70s.
Many Afghans who have arrived over the past year are waiting.
Over 18 months of negotiations, and there's still no agreement between Denver Public Schools and the Association for Building, Grounds and Warehouse Workers.
Officials with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office have released body cam footage from a shooting in March.