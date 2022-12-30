Migrants in Colorado see snow for the first time
"I want to work. I want to get ahead, help my family, and one day bring my daughter here, so she can see the snow, and feel as free as I do," one said.
A nonprofit organization is helping migrants find jobs for those who are stuck or plan to stay in Denver as the influx continues.
The City of Denver is limiting how long migrants can stay at emergency shelters.
For the first time since taking office, President Joe Biden is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso on Sunday, amid a months-long surge in migrant crossings.
President Biden is headed to El Paso on Sunday. The border city has been at the center of conversations about migrants in the U.S. Now the mayors of Chicago and New York City are asking Colorado to stop sending migrants their way.
The City of Denver is accepting donations for migrants arriving in the area.
The $800 million approved by Congress is expected to help cities like Denver handle the influx of migrants.
Denver is one of several cities slated to receive federal funding to assist with the ongoing migrant crisis.
As thousands of migrants continue to arrive in Denver, many wonder what the next legal steps for them are. Several groups are now helping provide legal guidance.
The city is asking the federal government, private businesses, and area nonprofits for help. The state of Colorado is helping with relocation efforts as 70% of the migrants, according to the state, indicate they would rather be somewhere else.
Migrants arriving in Denver are now resorting to services established for the homeless.
As of Dec. 31, 2022 the city of Denver has helped shelter more than 3,000 migrants.
Volunteers with the Jewish community are playing a crucial part in Denver's response to the arrival of migrants.
"Part of that love is because we know what it feels like to be a stranger," Temple Emanuel Rabbi Emily Hyatt said.
Denver is asking the federal government for help as an arctic blast coincides with an influx of migrants.
With a historic cold snap on its way, many Denverites are wondering how the city of Denver is caring for two of its most vulnerable populations: its homeless population and the hundreds of migrants continuing to show up in the city.
The city of Denver works on a plan to help keep more than 1,000 migrants safe in the coming arctic blast. More than 1,300 migrants have arrived in the city since Dec. 9.
The city of Denver is now asking for medical volunteers to help staff emergency migrant shelters as influx continues.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says the city is not properly equipped to handle the large number of migrants and asylum seekers who've been arriving this month.
The City of Denver is providing a closer look inside the emergency shelter for migrants who recently arrived in the city.
The City of Denver continues to call on nonprofits and religious groups to help out as it struggles to meet the needs of migrants.
Many have come to Colorado mostly by bus, often hearing the pay is better in Colorado.
The influx of migrants into Denver over the last week is continuing.
The City of Denver says in the waning months of 2022, they have seen a lot of migrants coming to Denver, but they also saw a large spike in the number of migrants arriving in the first week of December.
After at least 150 Venezuelans arrived in the city unannounced, the city opened an emergency shelter at a recreation center. A second bus with 19 migrants arrived Wednesday.
