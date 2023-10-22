How to watch today's Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos game: Livestream options, kickoff time, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023. Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers face the Denver Broncos this weekend in a must-win game that has the Packers quarterback Jordan Love and the Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson feeling the pressure. Coming into Week 7, Love is facing backlash from fans critical of lackluster performances and interceptions that followed the Utah State alum's strong season start.

The Broncos are 1-5 this season and Broncos fans' calls to bench Russ are just as loud as the Pack's criticism of Love. Both QBs have been here before, both well-versed at finding the grace in the pressure. But while the criticism gets louder, one team will leave with a victory. The other will have to continue to face the music.

What time is the Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos game

The Week 7 game between the Packers and the Broncos will be played Sunday, Oct. 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT). The game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos game

While most cable packages include CBS, it's easy to watch the game if CBS isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

Stream the game on Paramount+

If you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS, one of the easiest ways to catch all live NFL games broadcast on CBS is through a subscription to Paramount+. The streamer offers access to all NFL games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games as well, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS."

Paramount+ costs $5.99 for the Essential tier (or $60 annually), and $11.99 per month (or $120 annually) for the ad-free Showtime tier that includes your local CBS station. Paramount+ currently offers a one-week free trial.

Get Paramount+ as part of Walmart+

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essentials tier (with live NFL games such as this one), a $60 per year value. Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals, same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

Why we like Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to this game through the Paramount+ streaming service.

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly without paying Instacart-like markups.

Early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals reduces holiday shopping stress.

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

Watch the Packers vs. Broncos game with FuboTV



You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Watch the Packers vs. Broncos game on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified HDTV antenna, claims to have a 50-mile range and offers 36 channels. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Said one Amazon customer, "When the price of this antenna dropped to $50, it was competitively priced with what you would find on the shelves at your local Radio Shack. If you're considering this product, you're probably already questioning your cable television bill and are looking around for a cheap way to get the Big 3 plus Fox and PBS. This antenna delivered that for us right out of the box."

Watch the Packers vs. Broncos game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch this game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season Week 7 Schedule

The 2023 NFL Season Week 7 schedule is below. All times listed ET. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (Fox*/Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 22

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

1:00 p.m. (Fox) Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders vs. NY Giants, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

LA Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS, ABC*)

Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 23

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

Storylines we're following in the 2023 NFL season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Getty Images

Let's talk about those Lions: The Detroit Lions come into Week 7 with a 5-1 record, putting them three games ahead of the Green Bay Packers for the top spot in the AFC North. The division dominated by Aaron Rodgers for so long now belongs to Jared Goff and the Lions. Fueled by Dan Campbell and a defense you'd hate to be on the other side of, the Lions rebuild is in full effect. Do the Lions have what it takes to go all the way to the Super Bowl? That remains to be seen, but we're going to have fun watching them try. If there ever was an NFL underdog we're rooting for, it would be this team.

Taylor Swift is the only thing bigger than the NFL: Taylor and Travis officially made it official this past weekend, hard launching their romance with surprise cameos on SNL and a public moment of PDA that sent Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom swooning. As if fans weren't already on the Chiefs bandwagon, Swift has made fans of entire universe of 12-year-old girls. If they weren't already tuning in, they are now. With booming ratings, windbreaker sales galore and Taylor spotting at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift has proved that the only thing bigger than the NFL is her.

That 49ers defense is dangerous: Brock Purdy silenced naysayers last season when he took over after both QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. Coach Shanahan traded Lance and gave Purdy the starting job this season with little trepidation that the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft had what it takes. Shanahan's decision has paid off two weeks in, the team is undefeated and Purdy shows full command of the team. But the 49ers Nick Bosa-led defense is what could take this team to the Super Bowl. The Niners come into Week 7 with just loss. If this team can stay healthy, they have the makings of a Super Bowl contender and one of the most fun teams to watch this season.

