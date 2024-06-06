Come celebrate Pride with LGBTQIA+ Coloradans
LGBTQIA+ Coloradans prepare to celebrate Pride with activities all across the state
Bowen Yang said his Smoky Hill High School coach and teacher Adrian Holguin opened up the horizon of possibilities for his career.
Denver is celebrating the 50th anniversary of PrideFest, a festival and parade that advocates for love, diversity and equity.
Author Phil Nash believes the gay rights victory over Amendment 2 prevented similar laws from being enacted elsewhere in the country.
The City of Denver is one month away from celebrating one of the biggest festivities in Colorado: Denver Pride.
Congressman Jason Crow reenacted the parachute jump out of a WWII-era plane to honor the servicemembers who made that same jump behind enemy lines 80 years ago on D-Day.
As Kennedy scrambles to gain ballot access in Nevada, some Democratic Party leaders worry he may siphon votes from President Biden in the key battleground state.
William Anders, who snapped one of the most iconic images of the space age, was killed when his small plane went down off the coast of Washington state.
Ballots began arriving this week for Colorado's primary election. In addition to several hotly contested congressional races, CBS News Colorado is also tracking some important state house races.
Authorities in Colorado are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Fremont County Detention Center.
CBS News Colorado Reporter Tori Mason spoke to a mother who made it her mission to use her clothing products to address her son's mental health.
Kegan Vanvliet, 45, escaped the county jail on Friday at approximately 1:00 p.m. He was being held on charges from the Canon City Police Department which include criminal attempt/murder, possession of a dangerous weapon, prohibited use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and domestic violence, according to officials with the county jail.
The wreckage from the crash was sprawled on the front yard and the driveway of an Arvada home was still smoldering hours later. Those who rushed to help struggled with what they saw.
Nothing says summer like the crack of the bat and kids rounding the bases under the hot sun. But far too often, it doesn't happen because there's no umpire to call the game.
Backup defensive lineman BJ Thompson experienced a seizure and went into cardiac arrest, CBS Sports reported.
Beating Pakistan was a historic win for the United States — a country where most people hardly understand the rules of the game.
Willie Mays hasn't played in a Major League Baseball game in more than 50 years — but he just earned new stats.
What makes a great finishing hole in golf? "Whether it's a par 5, par 4 or par 3, It's got to be something that is really challenging and not just an easy par or birdie."
The RSV vaccine by GSK was previously approved only for adults 60 and older.
The FBI released 475 pages of documents related to the O.J. Simpson investigation for the 1994 double homicides of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.
The Burlington Police Department said it had communicated plans for the simulated shooting with the school.
A new political ad claims lawmakers at the Colorado State Capitol slipped a secret ingredient into a bill when no one was watching, and it has left them with a bad taste.
Justice Clarence Thomas has formally disclosed two trips he took with Republican megadonor Harlan Crow in 2019.
In an interview with ABC News David Muir, Mr. Biden was asked whether he had ruled out a pardon for Hunter Biden, to which Mr. Biden replied, "Yes."
The strain is "very, very similar" to the JN.1 variant from earlier this year.
One person died and another was treated for smoke inhalation in one of seven fires caused by product overheating.
A new observational study, meaning it does not prove causation, found xylitol, a common sugar substitute, may increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.
The FDA said "additional review" and court cases led it to roll back the ban.
U.S. unemployment rate rose slightly to 4%, breaking a 27-month string of staying below that level.
GameStop, a "meme stock" embraced by retail investors, said it lost $32.3 million in its latest quarter.
British tech pioneer Mike Lynch has been cleared of charges of fraud and conspiracy in an $11 billion deal that turned into a costly albatross for Hewlett Packard.
Author Suzanne Collins is returning to the ravaged, post-apocalyptic land of Panem for a new "The Hunger Games" novel.
Right now, Coloradans are struggling to make ends meet, and a nonprofit in Denver is providing opportunities to change that.
From blazers to shoes, women of all shapes and sizes enjoyed a free shopping spree. Some were even able to get a makeover.
This week Denver city officials celebrated the opening of 49 new affordable condos in the Five Points neighborhood.
"Happiness, peace, and dreams aren't for other communities. These goals are accessible to us as well," one grant recipient said. "I was so proud, because I realized in that moment I was breaking a cycle."
Investors are now closely watching what is happening in the Iran-Israel conflict in the Middle East because of its impact on their investments.