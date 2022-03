Their Unemployment Benefits Were ‘Hijacked;’ And Illinois Still Hasn’t Tracked Down Their Mone When someone reports they did not receive their benefits on time, the IDES is supposed to trace where the money went. But in thousands of instances the agency was slow to investigate, a CBS 2 investigation found, and IDES refuses to release critical documents that could show the scope of the problem. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.